 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

The 9 Essential Elements of the Perfect Infographic [Infographic]

Published Oct. 22, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are infographics a key part of your content marketing strategy? Want to learn how to create better-looking infographics that your audience is more likely to engage with?

The team from Venngage share their infographic design tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • The fonts
  • The title and headings
  • The introduction
  • The body copy
  • The information and data
  • The colours
  • The visual aids
  • The conclusion
  • The audience

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

9 Essential infographic Ingredients

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Content Marketing

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The World's First Social App for Collectors - Connectible
From Connectible
October 10, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell