The 9 Essential Elements of the Perfect Infographic [Infographic]

Are infographics a key part of your content marketing strategy? Want to learn how to create better-looking infographics that your audience is more likely to engage with?
The team from Venngage share their infographic design tips in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- The fonts
- The title and headings
- The introduction
- The body copy
- The information and data
- The colours
- The visual aids
- The conclusion
- The audience
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.