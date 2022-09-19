The Basics of SEO in 2022 [Infographic]

SEO can get extremely technical and complex, with not even Google’s engineers able to answer all possible SEO questions and queries.

But it’s also a critical element of digital marketing - because despite the rise of social media and other forms of digital connection, search engines remain the key driver of referral traffic for most websites.

If people have a question, they generally refer to Google first, which is why you need to ensure that your business shows up when they go looking.

And really, at core, the fundamentals of SEO are fairly simple – provide the best quality answers to common questions in your niche and you should (at least theoretically) perform well in Search.

There’s more to it, of course, which is why the team from SEMRush recently published a new explainer on SEO in 2022, and how you can maximize your website’s Search performance.

You can check out SEMRush’s full overview here, which includes a range of insights and notes on each element. The below infographic provides a basic overview of the top-line considerations.