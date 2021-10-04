x
site logo

The Do's and Don'ts of Effective Social Media Management [Infographic]

Published Oct. 4, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The holidays are fast approaching, and social media usage is at an all-time high. The influence of social platforms on product discovery purchase decisions simply cannot be denied, and if you’re not covering your bases, you will miss out on opportunities.

Are you across all the fundamentals of social media management for your brand?

This handy checklist from the team at Meltwater will help – the listing below serves as both an overview for brands starting out, and a reminder for those who’ve been managing social media for a while.

It’s a helpful guide, and as noted, it may serve as a good wake-up call heading into the holiday season.

You can read Meltwater’s full social media management overview here.

Listing covers the key do's and don'ts of effective social media management

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Domo on October 04, 2021

    What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2021 Version) [Infographic]

    The chart provides a fascinating overview of what happens online every minute.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 03, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Hype Partners Launches 8 Week Crypto Marketing Course for Digital Marketers
    Press Release from Hype Academy
    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Domo on October 04, 2021

    What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2021 Version) [Infographic]

    The chart provides a fascinating overview of what happens online every minute.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 03, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • New Report Highlights the Growth of Data Hacks, and Key Concerns Among Web Users [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 04, 2021
  • 8 Graphic Design Trends for a Modern Marketing Strategy in 2022 [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Oct. 04, 2021
  • YouTube Provides More Options to Reach People Viewing YouTube Content on Their Home TV Sets
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 04, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.