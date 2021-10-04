The Do's and Don'ts of Effective Social Media Management [Infographic]

The holidays are fast approaching, and social media usage is at an all-time high. The influence of social platforms on product discovery purchase decisions simply cannot be denied, and if you’re not covering your bases, you will miss out on opportunities.

Are you across all the fundamentals of social media management for your brand?

This handy checklist from the team at Meltwater will help – the listing below serves as both an overview for brands starting out, and a reminder for those who’ve been managing social media for a while.

It’s a helpful guide, and as noted, it may serve as a good wake-up call heading into the holiday season.

You can read Meltwater’s full social media management overview here.