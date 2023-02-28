 Skip to main content
The How and Why of Content Curation [Infographic]

Published Feb. 28, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

Struggling to fill out your content calendar, or make relevant connections in your industry?

Content curation could be the solution, providing a simple means to both add new content into your mix, while also crediting relevant creators, and establishing connections and credibility.

When done right. There are good and bad ways to curate, and while it should never be your central content approach, it can work as a supplementary and complementary element.

This new infographic from the team at Quuu outlines the full content curation process, including the what, how and why of curating on social media.

It could help you formulate a more effective approach – check out the notes below.

Content curation infographic

