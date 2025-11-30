 Skip to main content
The Most Visited Websites in the US [Infographic]

Published Nov. 30, 2025
Despite the AI hype, and ChatGPT becoming a major player in search, Google remains the most visited website on the internet, by a significant margin.

That’s according to the latest data from Similarweb, which has been translated into the below infographic by the team from Visual Capitalist.

As you can see in this overview, Google reigns supreme, with 16.2b monthly website visits in the U.S., followed by YouTube (also owned by Google), Facebook, and Amazon.

But then things get interesting. Reddit is the fifth most visited website in the U.S., followed by search engines Bing and Yahoo (the default for some browsers), then Instagram and X. ChatGPT rounds out the top 10.

It is worth noting that these are website visits, not app usage, and social media apps see the vast majority of their usage on mobile devices. But as an indicative look at the influence of certain websites, it’s interesting to note how many people are coming to each platform, outside of their apps, every day.

Most visited websites infographic
Latest in Infographics
