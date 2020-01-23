The State of Mobile in 2020 [Infographic]

Mobile connectivity has changed the way we interact, the way we shop, the way we find information - basically, almost everything we do is now connected, in some way, back to our mobile digital devices.

It's amazing to consider just how significant the influence of mobile has become - for example, if you were heading out to the supermarket, you might check your phone for the nearest location, or to see if your local store has what you need in stock. On the way there, you might use a GPS app via your phone in the car, or listen to music streamed from your device. Once shopping, you could call home to check in an ensure you get everything, or you might compare prices, and even pay via your device.

It might not be immediately obvious just how much influence the mobile shift has had on our day-to-day process, but based on this example alone, it's easy to see how pervasive such devices have become.

And for marketers, this shift is critical to note. Again, the way we interact with almost everything has changed, and brands that fail to keep pace with such shifts will increasingly lose out to more modern, innovative, and agile businesses.

Underlining this, the team from App Annie have put together this overview of key mobile usage stats, demonstrating the significance of mobile engagement. The infographic below looks at app usage trends, overall app spending and more.

Again, if you're not implementing progressive strategies, in line with consumer shifts, maybe these numbers will prompt you to re-think your approach.

A version of this post was first published on the Digital Information World blog.