The Top 6 Social Media Trends of 2021 [Infographic]

Is your social media marketing approach in line with the latest usage and behavioral trends?

The use of digital platforms changed significantly over the course of 2020, with the lockdowns and COVID mitigation efforts forcing people to find alternate ways to socialize, to shop, and to work, all of which have flow-on effects. That's sparked new trends, like audio social, and new approaches in how businesses connect with their target markets.

If you're not aware of these shifts, you may limiting your marketing performance. To provide some more perspective, the team from tech.co recently put together a listing of six key digital usage trends that could influencer your strategic approach.

You can check out their six key trends in the below graphic, which might help in your planning.