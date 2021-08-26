x
site logo

The Ultimate Social Media Checklist [Infographic]

Published Aug. 26, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you covering all your bases, and maximizing your opportunities in social media marketing?

There’s a lot to cover, especially as things get updated, best practices change, and optimal approaches seem to shift every other day.

But while the platforms themselves are always evolving and changing focus, there are some key fundamentals that you need to uphold within your social media management approach, which can help to boost your engagement and performance.

To help with this, the team from SEMRush have put together this checklist of key elements that you need to maintain in your social media approach.

There are some critical pointers here, and it’s worth going through the list to see if there’s anything you’ve missed, which could provide you with new opportunities.

SEMRush social media management checklist

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on August 26, 2021

    Instagram Outlines How its Search Algorithms Work, and How You Can Optimize Your Presence

    The overview provides some valuable insight into how Instagram search functions, and how you can maximize your discovery potential.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 25, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on August 26, 2021

    Instagram Outlines How its Search Algorithms Work, and How You Can Optimize Your Presence

    The overview provides some valuable insight into how Instagram search functions, and how you can maximize your discovery potential.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 25, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Twitter Opens Up Ticketed Spaces to Selected Users, Another Step in its Creator Monetization Push
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 26, 2021
  • The Ultimate Social Media Checklist [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 26, 2021
  • 100+ Step SEO Checklist to Outrank Your Competition on Google [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Aug. 26, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.