The Ultimate Social Media Checklist [Infographic]

Are you covering all your bases, and maximizing your opportunities in social media marketing?

There’s a lot to cover, especially as things get updated, best practices change, and optimal approaches seem to shift every other day.

But while the platforms themselves are always evolving and changing focus, there are some key fundamentals that you need to uphold within your social media management approach, which can help to boost your engagement and performance.

To help with this, the team from SEMRush have put together this checklist of key elements that you need to maintain in your social media approach.

There are some critical pointers here, and it’s worth going through the list to see if there’s anything you’ve missed, which could provide you with new opportunities.