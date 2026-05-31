Threads music stickers available to all users

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Threads has made its new music stickers available to all users in the app, after testing them out with selected users over the past few weeks.

Threads’ playable music stickers let users share 30-second song clips in their posts or replies. The song stickers are displayed in-stream, with posters able to choose between displaying cover art, art and lyrics or just a display of the song and artist.

When choosing the last option, users can also add photos and videos to their post.

Viewers can tap the play button to listen to the song sample.

It’s the latest in Meta’s expanding array of music sharing options. The company is hoping this push will spark new music engagement trends.

Meta has been working to improve its music sharing tools as TikTok continues to gain traction as a key music sharing platform, which has driven significant engagement opportunities among TikTok’s user base.

Meta has established a range of deals with record labels to power its own music sharing tools and options, with a view to empowering users to drive new music sharing behaviors and trends.

Threads’ music stickers could help with this, providing an interesting, engaging way to share songs in the app. The app can also display lyrics for added impact.

It’s not a major functional update, in the broader social media scheme, but it’s a potentially valuable tool for Threads, which could help to spark more topical engagement.