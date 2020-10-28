x
site logo

TikTok Adds Election Integrity Resources, New Efforts to Restrict Election Misinformation

Author

By

Published

Oct. 28, 2020

With less than a week until the US election, TikTok - an unwitting political entity within itself - has today announced its latest election integrity measures to help ensure that its users are not subjected to misinformation or manipulation by politically motivated groups heading into the poll.

In some respects TikTok's efforts will have far less impact. According to reports, around a third of TikTok's US user base is under the age of 14, so most users probably can't vote either way. But still, no social platform wants to become the focus of an investigation into the spread of false messaging - and TikTok, given that it's already in the gaze of US regulators, certainly doesn't want to set a foot wrong and/or contribute to false narratives around the vote.

First off, TikTok's adding new elements to its Elections Guide resource, which will provide more answers on questions around polling locations or hours, state voter registration requirements, etc.

TikTok elections guide

As you can see in these screenshots, users will also be able to access additional contact information for official election resources, while TikTok will also provide a listing of commonly asked questions and answers from the National Association of Secretaries of State to address key elements of concern or query.

In addition to this, TikTok's also working with the Associated Press to provide access to the AP's interactive map within user 'For You' feeds, which will display live results for the races for US president, Congress and governor. 

TikTok will also be working with fact-checkers to reduce discoverability of content which prematurely claims victory in any race before results are confirmed by The Associated Press.

"Out of an abundance of caution, if claims can't be verified or fact-checking is inconclusive, we'll limit distribution of the content. We'll also add a banner pointing viewers to our election guide on content with unverifiable claims about voting, premature declarations of victory, or attempts to dissuade people from voting by exploiting COVID-19 as a voter suppression tactic."

As noted, TikTok may not have as much influence in this respect, due to the younger skew of its audience, but its reach can still play a significant role in ensuring accurate, timely information is being disseminated to the public.

In combination, the various efforts of all the social networks should encourage more people to the polls to have their say, and these additional features will help to limit the spread of misinformation or false reports around the voting process.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Talkwalker on October 24, 2020

    Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

    What are the key social media marketing trends to keep an eye on headed into 2021? Check out these expert predictions.

    By Meg Carpenter • Oct. 25, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Talkwalker on October 24, 2020

    Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

    What are the key social media marketing trends to keep an eye on headed into 2021? Check out these expert predictions.

    By Meg Carpenter • Oct. 25, 2020
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Snap Launches Second Annual 'Friendship Report' Which Examines How People are Connecting During COVID-19
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 28, 2020
  • Facebook Updates Elevate Platform to Provide More Support for Black, Latnix and Hispanic Communities
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 28, 2020
  • Snapchat Adds New 3D Body Scan Lenses for Halloween
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 28, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.