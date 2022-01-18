TikTok Adds Insights on the Latest Trending Songs by Region to its Trend Discovery Listings

TikTok has added a new element to the Trends section of its Creative Center, which now provides a listing of the most popular songs in the app, at any given time, which is filterable by region.

As you can see in this example, over at trends.tiktok.com, you can now check out the most popular songs and hashtags being used in the app, with a range of different time period filters for each (up to the previous 120 days for hashtags and the last 30 days for songs.). You can also check out the most popular TikTok clips in your region, filterable by ‘Hot’, ‘Likes’, ‘Comments’ and ‘Shares’ (over the previous 7 days or 30 days).

TikTok first launched its Creative Center last March, with its ‘Top Ads’ display being the core element. As you can see in these screenshots, Top Ads is now also included in the broader trend insights offering (on a separate tab), along with ‘Showcases’, providing some great insights into what’s working, and how other businesses are using TikTok’s promotional tools to reach its ever-growing audience.

Music is a driving force in the broader TikTok experience. Last month, TikTok reported that over 430 songs surpassed a billion video views in the app in 2021 – a threefold increase over 2020 – while over 175 songs that had trended on TikTok throughout the year also charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Music can also play a part in brand promotions, with 73% of respondents to a recent Kantar survey indicating that they would be more likely to stop and look at ads on TikTok that utilized audio elements, with popular music being a key attention-grabber in the app.

Of course, not every brand can afford to license the latest popular songs for their promotions. But it is worth noting the songs that are trending, as not all of them are commercially licensed, while they also point to broader usage trends and habits in the app.

TikTok says that it’s working hard to improve its trend insights, and provide more data on real-time changes and habits, which could make this a valuable resource to bookmark for your strategic efforts.

Or it could just be a handy reference point to understand what’s happening in the app.

Definitely, there’s big research potential here – you can check out the updated TikTok Trends display at trends.tiktok.com.