TikTok Adds More Duet Formats to Facilitate New Collaboration Opportunities

TikTok has announced the launch of three new Duet options which provide new layouts to apply to your Duet clips, and add new creative options to the function.

Duets enable TikTok users to respond to another users' clip, and interact with the original video, adding a new spin on the original creators' upload.

Duets have become a key element in the TikTok interaction process, and now, users will have even more ways to engage and participate based on other users' videos.

As you can see here, the available Duet formats are now:

Left and right - This is the traditional Duet layout, which puts your video alongside the original clip

- This is the traditional Duet layout, which puts your video alongside the original clip React - This gives you a streamer-style, picture-in-picture display to show your response to the original clip

- This gives you a streamer-style, picture-in-picture display to show your response to the original clip Top and bottom - Overlays your new response above the original - which could lead to some interesting collaborations (see below)

- Overlays your new response above the original - which could lead to some interesting collaborations (see below) Three screen - Enabling even more users to get involved in a single clip

As noted, Duets are already a key element on TikTok. In fact, its Duet functionality has been so popular that it's reached the prestigious 'copied by Facebook' status, with Facebook's experimental NPE team releasing a collaborative music app - called 'Collab' - back in May, which essentially utilizes the same idea.

As you can see here, maybe Collab even originated the new three-layer Duet option, and TikTok is just looking to take it back with its new addition. But either way, the new options will no doubt prove popular, and will provide new ways to generate more engagement in the app.

TikTok has provided these notes on how to use the new Duet layouts: