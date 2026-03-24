TikTok adds new ad placement options offering higher exposure

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TikTok announced a range of new ad options to help brands boost ad exposure and tap into key trends and opportunities.

The news is part of NewFronts 2026, and TikTok’s latest range of updates provide more ways to align promotions with trending moments. This can help social media marketers get big exposure during key times in the app.

And while most of the updates relate to high-end offerings, they do provide additional considerations for marketers.

First is Logo Takeover, a new premium ad format that will give brands the opportunity to co-brand with TikTok when users open the app.

It’s kind of like those themed Netflix logo displays that come up on select shows, with visuals that align a brand with TikTok’s own graphics.

As explained by TikTok: “Without any other distractions, Logo Takeover captures people's attention the instant the app opens and creates a shared brand experience that showcases partnership, credibility, and cultural relevance while giving advertisers broad reach.”

It’s a high-end option, which will likely only be available to brands that are willing to spend big. But for major movie tie-ins or big product releases, it could be an interesting consideration.

TikTok’s next new option, Prime Time, enables TikTok advertisers to show a series of ads within a limited time frame.

That could be during a live event, or any high-engagement activity that a brand defines. Advertisers would be able to share up to three sequential ads to the same user within a designated 15-minute window.

It seems like a lot, but the idea is that this will provide more opportunity to tap into key engagement opportunities in order to boost promotional resonance.

Next, TikTok has also added TopReach, which combines two of its other ad options — TopView and TopFeed — into a single offering, in order to help brands maximize one-day reach.

“TopView is the first ad spot users see when they open the app and TopFeed is a first in-feed ad spot that appears in the For You Feed,” TikTok said.

By combining the two, advertisers could maximize their placement on a chosen day, which might be good for product launches.

Finally, TikTok also announced an expansion of its TikTok Pulse suite, which guarantees ad adjacency next to trending, brand-safe and relevant content

Originally launched in 2022, Pulse enables advertisers to place their ads alongside TikTok clips that are in the top 4% of performers on any given day, based on views and engagement.

TikTok expanded the option with more refined placement options, such as Pulse Premiere, which it launched last May. Now it’s also adding Pulse Mentions and Pulse Tastemakers to its placement options.

Pulse Mentions will place brand promotions adjacent to the moments when people are already talking about the brand or brand category.

Pulse Tastemakers will enable brands to align their ads with a custom selection of eligible creators, helping to tap into creator communities.

The expanded placement considerations will give brands more ways to tap into relevant conversation in the app, and ensure that their brand is a part of trending discussions in their niche.

While these considerations are likely aimed at bigger brands with bigger budgets, the options could provide additional tools for any business looking to make a big splash with a product launch or trending tie-in.