TikTok Publishes New Guide to its AI-Powered Campaigns

Will you be making TikTok a key focus of your promotions this year?

The app is a cultural phenomenon, and has huge influence over key trends, which could make it a valuable placement option if you’re looking to raise brand awareness, or drive direct sales.

And with the app’s future in the U.S. now secured, American brands can safely start planning their TikTok strategies once again, without the concern that it could be cut off at any time.

And if you are looking at TikTok, its AI-powered Smart+ campaign option could be another consideration.

TikTok’s Smart+ system uses expanded response knowledge to understand what each user is likely to engage with in the app, which could ensure that your ads are placed in front of the right people, without you needing to manually input intricate audience targeting specs.

Sound interesting? Then TikTok’s latest Smart+ guide is for you.

TikTok’s 23-page Smart+ guide goes through the whole process of setting up a Smart+ campaign, and includes tips on how to optimize your efforts.

As you can see, Smart+ campaigns utilize machine learning and predictive AI to drive better response, which is a perfect way to utilize the latest AI tools.

Because, really, what we’re currently referring to as AI is pattern matching, it’s less about thinking, and “intelligence” as such, and more about connecting signals from your input, and interpreting what they mean.

In an ad targeting context, that means understanding what you’re trying to achieve with your ads, then matching that against how users respond, based on behaviors, topics they like, etc. As such, AI tools should be able to get your promotions in front of more relevant, interested users.

The guide provides a step-by-step overview of how to set up your Smart+ campaign, with notes on each element.

There are also explainers for manual campaigns, as well as adding multiple asset groups.

It’s a good guide, with an easy to follow information flow, that could help you set up your automated TikTok promotions.

And again, it could be worth it. Over a billion people use the app, and it’s become a driver of many major trends.

Worth considering for your efforts.

You can download TikTok’s latest Smart+ guide here.