TikTok Adds New App Login and Audio Integration Options to its Developer Tools

TikTok is adding some new elements to its developer platform, which will provide more ways to integrate TikTok into third-party app experiences, and vice versa.

As per TikTok:

"Today, we're excited to introduce the new Sound and Login Kits for TikTok, which will help third-party apps create more frictionless sharing and authentication experiences for their users. The Software Development Kits (SDKs) are now available for mobile, web, and console applications globally."

The first new option is Sound Kit, which will enable creators to import original sounds and music via third-party apps into the TikTok ecosystem.

"Audio is integral to the TikTok experience and offers endless possibilities for collaboration and inspiration among the community. Through the Sound Kit, we're excited to help creators reach new fans on TikTok and make their original sounds even more shareable."

The new process will facilitate export from a range of audio apps, including AudioBridge, LANDR, Rapchat and Yourdio.

That could open up more opportunities for creators to share their original content with the growing TikTok audience. TikTok has strict rules in place around the usage of audio content, but through this integration, it will be able to facilitate a wider breadth of audio options by sharing copyright responsibility with the originating platforms.

TikTok is also now offering a new Login Kit, which will enable users sign into third-party apps by using their TikTok login credentials.

TikTok says that a range of apps have already integrated its Login Kit into their platforms, providing direct connection between each, which also streamlines the sharing of content to and from TikTok as a result.

That also means more data collection for TikTok, which, through its Login Kit, will also be able to gather more info on related app usage, and if users allow in-app data tracking (on iOS), insight into elements of user activity.

It could be a handy addition for developers to utilize, in order to improve their own data collection and integration efforts, while also making it easier for users to engage with their apps.

Despite its meteoric rise, TikTok is still really in its early stages of development, so additions like this, which are relatively common across other social apps, are still being developed, with TikTok still working to expand its full products offerings and enhance its options.

As such, these are important developments for the app, and as it continues to grow, they'll also offer increased functionality and options for more development partners who are looking to tap into the popularity of the tool.