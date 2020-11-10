TikTok Adds New Option to Display Non-Profit Fundraisers on Your Profile

TikTok has added a new option which enables users to display a nonprofit they wish to support on their public profile, with direct links through to donation options.

As you can see in these screenshots, posted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, the new listing option enables you to choose a nonprofit you wish to support in your profile settings, with a set listing of approved organizations you can choose from. That charity will then be highlighted on your profile, with a 'Supporting: xxx' note to prompt others to donate.

When a user taps on the non-profit listing on your profile, they'll be taken through to a listing of how much money the user has raised for that charity, which also features a prominent 'Donate' button to encourage contributions directly from the app.

The function was first spotted by Sam Schmir, and is an extension of TikTok's donation tools which its been looking to beef up in 2020 to assist those in need due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in April, TikTok launched a new set of donation stickers, which enable users to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes via their TikTok clips.

This new profile listing utilizes the same back-end process, with approved charities able to raise funds direct via Tiltify, a charitable fundraising platform which processes donation transactions securely in-app.

And given the ongoing need for assistance, in many forms, it makes sense for TikTok to add more promotional options in this respect.

The profile listings could be particularly valuable for influencers, and charity groups who want to partner with them, exposing their organizations to a broad audience through the app. Now, they'll have an opportunity to boost awareness in another, more permanent form, rather than the creator having to add the dedicated sticker into each of their clips.

The new option appears to be available in all regions where the charity stickers are active.