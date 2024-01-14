TikTok Announces Its 2024 Super Bowl Tailgate Event

TikTok has announced its annual Super Bowl Tailgate in-app event, which this year will feature singer Gwen Stefani as the star of the TikTok show.

As explained by TikTok:

“For the fourth year, in partnership with TikTok, fans watching across the world can tune in on @NFL on TikTok for hours of live programming featuring a live musical performance from Gwen Stefani, NFL special guests and TikTok creators. The Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate invites all fans into the league's premier Super Bowl pregame celebration LIVE from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.”

In addition to the in-app activation, parts of TikTok’s event will also aired on TV as part of the CBS Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Show, which will give TikTok more exposure, further embedding it into the cultural zeitgeist.

Sports-related content has been gaining traction in the app. Last February, TikTok reported that virtually all major sports were seeing significant increases in engagement, year-over-year.

As you can see, user interest in American football specifically has been rising, and with TikTok also tying its Super Bowl activation into its rising value as a music discovery platform, it could also present a good opportunity for brands to tap into the surrounding activity.

Indeed, TikTok says that its annual Super Bowl Tailgate event is gaining more traction every year.

“The Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate started at Super Bowl LIV, with the goal of bringing virtual fans into Super Bowl celebrations with Miley Cyrus during the pandemic. Since then, the event has grown immensely as the ultimate celebration for the big game, with past headliners such as The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Jason Derulo.”

So it’s as much about the musicians as it is the game itself, but still that’s a potentially valuable angle for TikTok to take, as it looks to maximize seasonal interest.

Worth considering in your planning. You can also research the most relevant hashtags for the event via TikTok’s Creative Center.