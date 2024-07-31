 Skip to main content
TikTok Announces Inaugural ‘Visionary Voices Africa’ Group

Published July 31, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As part of its continued effort to highlight emerging creators from different communities in the app, TikTok has announced its inaugural “Visionary Voices Africa” list, with 15 top African region creators selected for the program.

TikTok Visionary Voices Africa

The group includes creators, small businesses owners, and “Industry Disruptors”, providing a cross-section of creative talent from the broader African community.

TikTok says that the selected creators showcase the spirit of African creation through their work.

As per TikTok:

“[These] individuals are at the forefront of industry-shifting innovation, viral trends elevating African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and cultural representation. These trailblazers are not only making waves on TikTok but also inspiring change and innovation beyond the platform. This July, and year-round, we're celebrating African visionaries and amplifying the boundless impact of the African creator community.

TikTok’s Visionary Voices initiative, through which it’s also highlighted creators of various other backgrounds, provides a platform for creators to showcase their work, and get it in front of a broader range of users in the app.

In addition to this, TikTok’s also launching a new #VisionaryVoicesAfrica programming hub to highlight the selected participants. That will see them gain even more exposure, and connect more users to their work.

It’s a good way to share more diverse content in the app, and get more people looking at these creators and their efforts. The addition of a small business element also ties back into TikTok’s broader shopping push, showcasing the different types of products being displayed in the app.

TikTok says that it will promote these creators over the next few weeks, while also showcasing African music and other creative trends from the region.

Filed Under: TikTok

