TikTok introduces 2026 FIFA World Cup creator correspondents

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off next month, TikTok unveiled its World Cup Creator Correspondents team, a group of 30 creators who have been chosen by the app to cover the World Cup for the TikTok audience.

TikTok’s team of soccer creators will each provide a unique perspective on the event, sharing real-time event coverage with TikTok’s global audience.

As explained by TikTok: “From four continents, 11 countries, and 22 cities, the selected creators represent soccer enthusiasts from everywhere, reflecting the diversity of voices and perspectives that define the game, and extending tournament discovery to fans wherever they are, in the languages and formats that resonate most.”

TikTok will make their content available via dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 Hubs in the app, powered by TikTok GamePlan, which will give fans a more direct means to engage with the event.

TikTok announced a partnership deal with FIFA earlier in the year, which will give the platform exclusive rights to a range of World Cup content, including custom stickers, highlights and match ticket and viewing information.

The partnership will also ensure that this group of TikTok creators is granted exclusive access to key areas of the event, which will help to bring more World Cup insights to TikTok’s audience.

Sports content is hugely popular in the app, with 59% of TikTok users saying that watching sports content on TikTok is often more entertaining than the actual games themselves.

Soccer, in particular, has a big following, and TikTok has already established partnership deals with La Liga and MLS.

The World Cup looks set to be a major connective event in the app, and these correspondents will provide more ways for TikTok users to participate and engage with the celebration.