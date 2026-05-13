 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

TikTok introduces 2026 FIFA World Cup creator correspondents

Published May 13, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off next month, TikTok unveiled its World Cup Creator Correspondents team, a group of 30 creators who have been chosen by the app to cover the World Cup for the TikTok audience.

TikTok FIFA creators

TikTok’s team of soccer creators will each provide a unique perspective on the event, sharing real-time event coverage with TikTok’s global audience.

As explained by TikTok:   “From four continents, 11 countries, and 22 cities, the selected creators represent soccer enthusiasts from everywhere, reflecting the diversity of voices and perspectives that define the game, and extending tournament discovery to fans wherever they are, in the languages and formats that resonate most.”

TikTok will make their content available via dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 Hubs in the app, powered by TikTok GamePlan, which will give fans a more direct means to engage with the event.

TikTok announced a partnership deal with FIFA earlier in the year, which will give the platform exclusive rights to a range of World Cup content, including custom stickers, highlights and match ticket and viewing information.

The partnership will also ensure that this group of TikTok creators is granted exclusive access to key areas of the event, which will help to bring more World Cup insights to TikTok’s audience.

Sports content is hugely popular in the app, with 59% of TikTok users saying that watching sports content on TikTok is often more entertaining than the actual games themselves.

Soccer, in particular, has a big following, and TikTok has already established partnership deals with La Liga and MLS.

The World Cup looks set to be a major connective event in the app, and these correspondents will provide more ways for TikTok users to participate and engage with the celebration.

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Metricool’s 2026 TikTok Study Reveals 31% Drop in Video Views Amid Content Saturation
From Metricool
May 12, 2026
Metricool logo
Brand Deals Report 2026: One-Off Collaborations Still Dominate Influencer Marketing Across All…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
May 12, 2026
The Influencer Marketing Factory logo
GamblingForum.org Highlights Rise of User-Reported Casino Experiences
From GamblingForum
April 24, 2026
GamblingForum logo
Editors' picks
Latest in TikTok
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell