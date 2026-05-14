TikTok announces activations for International Museum Day

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TikTok announced a range of in-app activations and creator partnerships for International Museum Day. The May 18 celebration of museums is designed to put more focus on the global value these cultural institutions provide.

TikTok’s International Museum Day events aim to showcase how the platform encourages learning and drives interest in museums via its evolving approach to content presentation.

As per TikTok: “Over the past year, notable museums have turned to TikTok LIVE to engage with audiences in new ways, reigniting interest in history and famous works of art. In March, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted a three-day LIVE series of creator and curator-hosted tours, while the Grand Egyptian Museum streamed its opening ceremony in November, turning a national cultural event into a global moment.”

TikTok said the combined viewership across these streams reached nearly five million globally, which demonstrates how TikTok LIVE can expand access to cultural institutions and educational storytelling.

In order to highlight this, TikTok is launching a “Museums Come Alive” series of events in the app, hosted by a range of TikTok creators.

“Comes Alive [is] a new global LIVE program that provides TikTok users with year-round access to LIVE content across education, food, travel, and more,” TikTok said. Programming will kick off on May 18 with Museums Come Alive, a series of official TikTok LIVEs in partnership with museums around the world where viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look into iconic cultural institutions.”

The initiative could be a good way to promote awareness of museums and the role they play in sharing educational insights.

TikTok also published a 2026 Museum Insights Report, which provides more in-depth data notes on how people are engaging with museum-related content in the app.

The guide said that 56 of the top 100 most visited museums in the world have official accounts on TikTok, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Louvre Museum and Grand Egyptian Museum.

These are some interesting notes on the potential value that TikTok can provide for cultural and educational institutions, aligning with modern content consumption behaviors to drive more engagement and interest.

International Museum Day provides an opportunity to showcase this, and shows how museums can utilize TikTok’s features to reach a broader audience.