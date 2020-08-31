TikTok Announces New Education Session on Creating Branded AR Effects

While speculation around the app's future continues to dominate headlines (and may, very soon, come to an end), TikTok is rolling on, and this week, it's announced a new, free education session for brands that are seeking to use its AR tools to build their campaigns.

As per TikTok:

"You are invited to attend the first TikTok Branded Effect Webinar - the latest installment in the TikTok Masterclass series. Join us and learn how brands can leverage augmented reality to engage with the TikTok community through head-turning, campaign-boosting Branded Effects."

The session could be helpful for business' looking for a way to connect with TikTok's young user base, with a range of ways in which its AR effects can be used to create highly shareable campaigns.

TikTok announced its new Brand Effects and Partner Program back in June as part of the launch of its 'TikTok for Business' website, providing more ways for businesses to build engaging ad features on the platform.

The info session will provide a full overview of Brand Effects and how to make best use of them.

And definitely, it's worth considering. While the app's future remains in question, recently published data shows that TikTok had some 689 million global monthly active users as of July 2020, a massive jump from the 54 million it had in January 2018. That's why investors are willing to spend big to keep the platform running - and while its future success is not a given, TikTok clearly has momentum, and a prime opportunity to become a key platform in the social space.

It could be worth tuning in - you can sign-up to attend the virtual webinar here.