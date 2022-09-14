TikTok Announces New Events for Latin History Month

Latin Heritage Month runs between September 15th and October 15th, and TikTok will be marking the occasion with a range of live-streams, small business spotlights, creator announcements and more.

First off, TikTok has announced its latest cohort of Latinx TikTok Trailblazers – ‘the next generation of trendsetters and digital entertainment leaders nominated by the community for their creativity and authenticity’.

It’s the third iteration of TikTok’s Latinx Trailblazers program, with the platform looking to highlight these rising voices across the app.

“Throughout Latinx Heritage Month, our 2022 Trailblazers will share their stories through creator spotlights on @tiktokcreators, @tiktok and our newly launched @casatiktok account.”

TikTok has also announced the recipients of its Latinx Creatives Grant program, created in partnership with MACRO and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, which will provide educational programming and networking opportunities to participants, along with up to $50,000 in direct funding to help them achieve their goals.

TikTok will also host live-streams from a range of creators throughout the period, while it will also look to highlight Latin musicians via its music options.

It’s also hosting a ‘Visionary Voices’ salon series in NY:

“Our Latinx Heritage Month kick-off event will convene the Latinx creator community and Latinx-owned SMBs in celebration of industry changemakers across the Latinx diaspora. The evening will also include a special panel discussion on how creators and SMBs are driving culture and creativity in the Latinx community.”

It could be a good opportunity to link into the surrounding events, if your business has a direct connection to Latin Heritage Month, or if there’s a linkage to the celebration that would be of relevance to those in the Latin community.

Or it could simply provide a means for you to tune in and learn more about the event, and Latin history more broadly.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Latin Heritage Month events here.