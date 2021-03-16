TikTok Expands Brand Safety Tools to More Regions as it Continues to Build its Ad Business

TikTok is looking to provide more assurance to advertisers with the expansion of its brand safety agreement with OpenSlate to advertisers in more regions.

As reported by The Drum, TikTok will now provide OpenSlate's ad placement protection to ad partners in Australia, Canada and the UK, in addition to the US. The deal utilizes OpenSlate's tools to identify questionable content and content categories, and provide the capacity for brands to avoid unwanted association. TikTok announced its initial arrangement with OpenSlate back in October.

As outlined by TikTok, the agreement with OpenSlate provides an extra level of verification on its brand safety tools, which will enable advertisers to filter a variety of content and categories within which their ads can or cannot be shown.

"This partnership empowers brands to know and track where their ads are running through pre-campaign solutions as well as with post-campaign analytics."

This is an important measure for the platform, because while TikTok continues to expand, and is on track to reach a billion users this year, there are still various concerns about its processes, and the content that's shown in the app.

TikTok has faced a range of issues with its moderation and content policies, as well as the processes it has in place to protect users from exploitation and bullying.

TikTok has already been banned in India, Indonesia and Pakistan, at different times, due to content concerns, while it's also been hit with significant fines over its failure to protect the data of younger users. Given the sensitive nature of such, it makes sense that some brands have been hesitant to go all-in on TikTok ads, but the expanded partnership with OpenSlate will provide an extra level of assurance, and oversight, to help avoid any unwanted association through ad placement.

In addition to this, TikTok also recently launched a new safety advisory council in the Asia Pacific region, in order to provide additional oversight of content moderation and data safety.

In combination, TikTok will be hoping these new measures of assurance will entice more advertisers to its platform, and expand its revenue opportunities.