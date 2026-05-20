TikTok highlights value of app for SMBs

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TikTok shared new insights into the impact the app has had on U.S.-based SMBs, as part of a Small Business Month showcase event.

TikTok met with a range of SMB owners in New York to present the expanding opportunities of the app and showcase how NY-based SMBs, in particular, have driven success in the app.

Based on research conducted by GlobalData, TikTok said that two-thirds of U.S. TikTok Shop users have discovered a new brand on the platform, while small businesses with annual revenues under $15 million benefit the most from TikTok discovery.

As per TikTok: “From early experimentation to breakout momentum, TikTok gives small businesses the opportunity to scale by reaching millions of people across the U.S. In fact, searches for ‘small business’ increased 479% during Q1 2026. And 89% of SMBs say their sales increased after promoting their businesses on TikTok.”

The research also showed that:

Seventy-two percent of brands newly discovered by TikTok Shop users in the past year are small businesses.

Eight out of 10 TikTok Shop users said they discovered more small brands since they started using the platform.

Fifty-seven percent of users bought something from the new brand they discovered within days of discovery, while 90% made a purchase within a month.

TikTok said that TikTok Shop merchants represent a new generation of business owners using creativity, authenticity and community-driven storytelling to grow their brands.

“When brands show up to advertise and genuinely engage, they become part of the cultural conversation that drives purchase decisions: in fact, 73% of users said they feel a deeper connection to brands they engage with on TikTok, and 81% said the platform helps them discover new topics and trends they didn't know they liked,” TikTok said. “That discovery creates a compounding effect: 45% of users continue searching on TikTok after finding something new, extending the window of engagement well beyond a single interaction.”

These notes, TikTok said, underline the rising value of the platform for U.S. small businesses. Accompanied by its evolving artificial intelligence-powered ad tools, TikTok appears to be providing more opportunity to explore passion projects as careers.