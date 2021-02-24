TikTok Launches its Self-Serve Ad Platform in Canada

TikTok has announced that its self-serve ad platform is now available to all businesses in Canada, the latest expansion in its growing business push.

As explained by TikTok:

"Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of TikTok For Business in Canada. We're launching new advertising solutions for SMBs making it seamless, easy, and efficient for brands to meaningfully connect with the TikTok community. In Canada, with the introduction of self-serve advertising tools and the availability of TikTok's new Shopify channel, we're continuing our support to advertisers at each step of the campaign creation process."

As you can see above, TikTok's self-serve platform looks very similar to the same on other social networks, and will feel largely familiar to social media managers who've run campaigns in the past. TikTok actually announced the global expansion of the platform in July last year, so it's seemingly been available to some Canadian businesses for some time, but now, all brands will be able to run campaigns through the platform.

In addition to this, as TikTok notes, it's also making its Shopify channel available for merchants in Canada, in addition to the US.

As per TikTok:

"The channel will help Shopify's merchants across the country create and run campaigns directly geared toward TikTok's highly engaged community. Through this partnership we're making it easier for Shopify merchants to tap into the creativity of the TikTok community, be discovered, and optimize their marketing campaigns."

The new options will see a significant expansion in digital marketing opportunities on the platform for Canadian brands, which could facilitate new avenues for promotions across the rising network.

TikTok's also hosting a virtual summit for Canadian businesses next month, which will include workshops, education sessions and interviews with business owners and TikTok experts to help brands make best use of the platform.

TikTok has also noted that it's committed to paying its fair share of taxes in Canada, and will transfer all relevant operation functionality to its Canadian entity over the next few months.

With the platform projected to reach a billion users in 2021, TikTok now needs to firmly establish its business foundations in order to maximize its revenue opportunity, and ensure its top creators are able to effectively monetize their efforts. If it can keep those influential users happy, that will go a long way towards maintaining its viability long term, while generating business income will further solidify its operations.