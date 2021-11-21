TikTok Launches New 'CommunityTok' Promotional Push to Highlight Subculture Engagement in the App

TikTok has launched a new pitch for marketing spend by promoting what it’s calling ‘CommunityToks’, which seeks to underline the platform’s capacity to facilitate and promote community engagement around specific topics and niches.

As outlined in the video, ‘CommunityToks’ focuses on how TikTok helps to drive engagement within niches, and how businesses can tap into the same process to maximize their promotional and branding efforts.

And with TikTok becoming a bigger part of popular culture, those efforts can play a big role in better aligning your brand with the latest shifts.

In essence, TikTok’s looking to broaden its advertiser appeal by highlighting these sub-networks within the app, which may better align with specific products and services. That works to both showcase opportunities, and maybe to reduce the broader intimidation factor around creating TikTok content. You might not have a good idea for a clever TikTok clip, but if your brand aligns with these sub-groups, maybe you start to see things from a different perspective, less about the content itself and more about connection, and learning more about how these users are looking to engage with each subject.

But the general content advice remains the same – if you want to connect with the TikTok community, you need to speak their language, and create clips that align with user trends and engagement.

“Respect and honor the ways of the CommunityTok to identify which might be a best fit for your brand. Watch and observe what each individual CommunityTok cares about and immerse yourself in the content to understand the way they might uniquely express themselves.”

TikTok also advises that brands should listen and actively engage in the trends of focus for each community, which includes popular sounds and effects, while they should also look to work with established creators in these segments to maximize their reach and resonance within each.

And when done right, the pay-off can be significant:

TikTok is also now up to a billion users, on par with Instagram, and with studies also showing that it’s the network of choice for younger audiences, it could be worth tuning into these CommunityToks, and getting a better sense of the latest trends of note.

Maybe you should conduct a few hashtag searches in the app to see what you find. TikTok’s growth is projected to continue in 2022, and with its eCommerce tools also evolving, the opportunities in the app are increasing.

For those that can get it right. Which takes time, investment in learning the platform, and tuning into relevant communities.

And maybe, through CommunityTok, you can find a way into the platform that you hadn’t previously considered.