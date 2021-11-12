TikTok Launches New Digital Magazine to Highlight Effective Marketing Approaches in the App

If you’re looking to maximize your approach to TikTok marketing, then this might be worth a look.

Today, TikTok has launched a new content series called ‘The Roundup’, which aims to showcase some of the most interesting and successful brand campaigns in the app.

As per TikTok:

“Each issue of The Roundup will cover a new topic as we show you exactly how brands are leveraging TikTok to drive real business results.”

The first 8-page issue looks at creator-led campaigns, and includes a range of interesting insights and notes on some of the more successful examples of brand/creator partnerships.

There are case studies of recent campaign successes:

As well as profiles of the creators involved:

While TikTok has also included some more general stats and insights to help guide your approach.

As explained by TikTok:

“Brands that partner with creators build instant credibility with our community, allowing them to show up in new ways that feel totally fun, natural and real. The result isn't just powerful performance, but a newfound trust and affinity by our passionate community that wants to actively lift brands to the forefront of culture.”

The main push here is to guide potential advertisers towards its Creator Marketplace platform, where they can look up and select potential creators to partner with on campaigns.

Given the creative focus of the platform, and the need to align with these trends to maximize campaign reach, it’s a good approach to take, and the new overview could help to get you thinking about how you can partner with relevant creators to boost your marketing efforts.

And with TikTok being the place to be for younger audiences, in particular, many brands are now looking to do exactly that.

Either way, it’s worth a look – you can download issue one of ‘The Roundup’ here.