TikTok Launches New In-App Music Hub to Highlight Trending Artists

TikTok continues to develop new tools to enhance its value for musicians, with the launch of a new #NewMusic Search Hub in the app which will highlight the latest tracks from popular artists.

As you can see in this screenshot, the #NewMusic hub will highlight the latest trending tracks, with a focus on well-known artists and their new releases.

As explained by TikTok:

“Our #NewMusic Search Hub is a dedicated space for artists around the world to showcase their new songs and for fans to discover their next favorite track. The #NewMusic hub will act as a destination for new music, highlighting new releases and making it easier for fans to discover the latest tracks from both new and established artists.”

TikTok says that the new hub will enable fans to discover the best new music before it's heard anywhere else, while also enhancing the exposure potential for emerging artists, helping to grow their fanbases in the app.

As you can also see here, TikTok has partnered with the Jonas Brothers and Miguel for the launch of the feature.

TikTok has become a key promotional platform for musicians, with the app now fueling many trends that spark major hits. Indeed, many musicians have used TikTok fame as a springboard for their career, which has led to a new wave of bands and singers seeking to emulate the same for their recordings.

With this in mind, TikTok’s developed a range of solutions to maximize exposure for musicians in the app, including its SoundOn program, which enables independent artists to upload and license their tracks for use on TikTok, its ‘Stem Drop’ initiative to spark music trends, and its Music Library program.

TikTok’s also experimenting with a new way to provide more exposure for musicians in the app, via a ‘Work with Artists’ option that enables musicians to offer incentives for users to add their tracks to their clips.

Given the reach and influence of the app – and the fact that 9 out of 10 TikTok users consider sound to be vital to the TikTok experience – it holds huge value for artists in this respect. As such, leaning into music usage is a good way for TikTok to maximize relevance, and cement its value in the industry.