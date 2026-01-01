TikTok Launches New Resources for Sports Organizations

TikTok’s looking to double down on sports content in the app, with a new “TikTok Gameplan” resource that’s designed to help sports clubs and organizations build their presence in the app.

As you can see in these example screens, TikTok’s Gameplan tools include a range of add-on tools that can help sporting organizations stand out in-stream.

As explained by TikTok:

“TikTok GamePlan transforms how fans experience sports on TikTok. An anchor link on relevant videos drives to a dedicated in-app destination where fans can discover official accounts, check schedules and standings, buy tickets, add games to their calendars and create their own content - turning passive scrolling into meaningful action.”

There are also expanded analytics tools, additional exposure opportunities, and more, all built into the Gameplan offering.

“More than 60 million sports creators are already celebrating the teams, athletes, and moments they love on the platform, and TikTok GamePlan helps partners tap into this community through post campaigns, Easter eggs, and incentive hubs that encourage fan-created content.”

It could be a valuable consideration for sports clubs and organizations, providing a more comprehensive option to build a valuable TikTok presence, that can then help to empower connection among fans. And with 59% of TikTok users also indicating that watching sports content on TikTok is often more entertaining than the actual games themselves, this also taps into the next generation of sports consumer, and meets them where they’re active.

TikTok would love to get more sports discussion happening in the app, and Gameplan could offer a helpful pathway to just that. And with more sports comes more opportunities for related promotions, linking into this growing element.