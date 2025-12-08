 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

TikTok Launches Shared Feed Options to Enhance Connection

Published Dec. 8, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok’s looking to enhance friend connection in the app through a new set of updates that will enable collaborative engagement, as well as a new greeting card option that you can send via DMs.

First off, TikTok has a new “shared feed” option, which will provide a combined stream of recommended content, based on your shared interests.

TikTok Shared Collections

As explained by TikTok:

Shared Feed can help two people stay connected by surfacing new content tailored to both of their tastes, from sports to holiday winter activities and even their favorite fashion creators. Each day, friends and family members will find a curated selection of 15 videos in their private chat aligned with their interests.”

Sounds familiar?

Yeah, it’s a lot like Instagram’s “Blend” feature, which it launched back in April, with the aim of enhancing connection and engagement, and aligning with sharing trends.

Because these days, most people share Reels with their friends via DM, and the idea of these new feed options is that this will provide a more communal, shared variation of the same thing, enabling shared discovery through interest matching within the feed.

Though I’m not sure that people actually want that.

In fact, I’m pretty sure that curating content for your friends as you scroll through your own feed is the main allure of this approach, but both IG and TikTok are both clearly trying to lean into trends, by building this in as a function within each app.

Along the same line, TikTok’s also rolling out “Shared Collections,” which will enable friends and family to save posts to a collaborative set.

“Whether it's content from their favorite creators, inspiration for a home design project, or a new skill they're learning together, Shared Collection makes it easy for people to stay organized as they discover and save on TikTok. For instance, if a person discovers a festive gift-wrapping video and shares it with a friend on TikTok, they can then save the video and create a Shared Collection to access this video at any time.

TikTok Shared Collections

So, Pinterest boards, but collaborative ones, with TikTok videos as the Pins.

Yeah, neither of these additions is hugely original, but they do provide more options to create shared experiences within the app.

I’m just not sure that they truly align with how people actually use the platform.

Finally, TikTok’s also launching new greeting cards within its messaging platform.

TikTok Christmas cards

You’ll be able to select a seasonal greeting card option, then send it to friends in the app, with the cards opening to “a festive animation” of some kind.

So another connection feature, which could add another element of interest for the holidays.  

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in TikTok
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.