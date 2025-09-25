TikTok Looks To Expand Halloween Celebrations in the App

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok’s looking to help get users into the Halloween spirit this year, with a new “TikTokTober” promotion that aims to ramp up to the event over the next 31 days.

As explained by TikTok:

“Welcome to #TikTokTober, your ultimate destination for all things Halloween. Each day of October, we're highlighting new ways to celebrate the season, whether that’s exploring haunted towns, baking seasonal treats, DIY-ing costumes and decorations, or discovering small businesses.”

As you can see, TikTok has created a whole schedule of focus activities over the next 31 days, which includes things like “Visit a cemetery,” “Take a ghost tour,” and “Turn Oreos and chocolate into witch hats.”

So rather than highlighting spooky-themed events only on the day itself, TikTok’s looking to turn Halloween into a much larger celebration, which could open up more opportunities for themed promotions and activations in the app.

TikTok’s also highlighting creators who can assist with Halloween-themed options, like local tour guides and food creators.

It’s also looking to showcase relevant small businesses in the app:

“This Halloween, indulge in tricks and treats from local haunts like @wilkesfamilyhalloween, or find comfort in a cozy night in. Small businesses - from candle makers to pumpkin patches - are thriving, #BookTok is alive with horror recs, and TikTok continues to be the place to shop, share, and celebrate the fall season.”

The emphasis on Halloween is based on data, with TikTok reporting that TikTok users are almost 30% more likely to celebrate Halloween than people not on the app.

That points to opportunity, and it could be the cue that you need to create Halloween-themed content in the app to help promote your business, and/or keep up with the latest trends.

Clearly, TikTok is keen to make this a focus, and that could be a valuable pointer for your TikTok content approach.

It could be worth checking out the latest Halloween-themed hashtags in the app and seeing what people are sharing.