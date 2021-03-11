x
TikTok Provides New Business Tips and Resource Guides

March 11, 2021

As it continues to expand its ad business, TikTok has launched a new platform which provides a range of business tips and guides to help brands make the most of the short-video platform.

As you can see here, the new platform provides info on various elements of brand-building on the platform, including notes on creative elements, ad strategy, key trends and more.

Each element includes an overview, with example case studies and guides.

The guides outline various key elements in more detail, which could be helpful in mapping out your approach.

If you're looking to make TikTok a focus, or have been considering how you might be able to tap into the platform, there's a heap of helpful info to consider. And while not all of it will apply to your brand, the variety of examples and tips will no doubt inspire your thinking, and help in establishing your TikTok approach.

You can check out the new TikTok business resources here

