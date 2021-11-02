TikTok Provides New, Step-by-Step Guides to Creating Branded Content on the Platform

TikTok is looking to help more brands take the leap into TikTok content creation with a new set of detailed, step-by-step guides on how to create some of the most common, engaging video types on the platform.

And with more brands looking to lean into the app this holiday period, and reach its burgeoning user base, the notes may just come in handy – you can read TikTok’s full overview guide here, but in this post, we’ll review the three main video types that TikTok has highlighted.

First off, TikTok suggests that brands create an introductory, first-person story clip, outlining their business and what they do.

As you can see, TikTok’s shot-by-shot guides are very detailed, providing a clear outline of how to create an introductory clip.

TikTok also suggests businesses post a product showcase clip:

While it also provides an outline for a customer story video:

Again, the framing notes, down to the second, provide a very clear overview of how to create an effective TikTok clip - so if you’re stuck for inspiration, or you don’t have time to research niche trends in the app yourself, this could come in handy for your planning.

From there, TikTok also notes that brands can promote their clips to reach an even larger audience, though even without paid support, these are some good clip types to help establish your brand’s TikTok presence.

And you should probably consider it. The app is now up to a billion users, rivaling Instagram on this front, and rising much faster, with its engaging, community-focused approach helping to increase interest, and get more people spending more time with TikTok clips.

But traditional, interruptive ad approaches won’t work – you need to align your creative with TikTok trends in order to maximize its promotional value for your brand. Which is why these notes are valuable, and worth factoring into your process.

You can read TikTok’s full content overview guide here.