TikTok Provides New Video Overview of How to Set Up a TikTok Ad Campaign

Are you looking to add TikTok into your digital marketing mix in 2021?

The short-form video app has seen huge growth over the past year, and despite being banned in what was its biggest user market at the time (India), and almost being banned in the US, the app is now on track to reach 1.2 billion users this year.

That would put it in direct competition with Instagram, and make it one of the key players in the social media space.

And that will likely see a lot more brands looking to tap into the platform for their outreach and promotion efforts.

So where do you start? How do you go about setting up your first TikTok ad campaign and what are your targeting and creation options?

This week, TikTok has shared a new overview of its ad platform, which includes a full rundown of the campaign set up process.

It's a simple, helpful guide to the TikTok ads platform, which could be of benefit in your planning process.

Basically, if you're already familiar with setting up campaigns on other social platforms, the controls and options will likely be familiar, while TikTok also provides handy templates and tools to build out your campaigns.

You can access TikTok's Ad Manager here, and use the notes in the video to put together your promotion.