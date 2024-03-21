TikTok Publishes Guide on Lead Generation Best Practices

TikTok has partnered with Hubspot on a new guide to effective lead generation in the app, which includes a range of tips on TikTok ads best practices, campaign notes, case studies, and more.

The full 25-page guide, which is aimed at APAC marketers, is available to download here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key elements.

First off, the guide provides an overview of TikTok’s main lead gen options, and how they work.

There’s also an overview of the ideal workflow for lead generation using TikTok’s solutions, which could help in your campaign planning.

There are also notes on how to integrate your TikTok ads process into Hubspot, and bring your ad campaign management into a single platform.

The guide also provides Lead Ads and Lead Gen Form best practices, outlined in key steps:

There are also creative tips, notes on how to use CapCut to edit and create video clips, and a case study to present the notes in action.

There are some handy notes here, and even if you’re confident that you know what you’re doing with your TikTok approach, it’s likely worth downloading and reading through the notes, in case there are some elements that you may have overlooked.

You can download TikTok’s full “Lead Finders” playbook here.