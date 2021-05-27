TikTok Publishes New Marketing Guide for SMBs

As part of its broader 'Small Business Month' initiative, through which it's sought to highlight the benefits of the platform for SMBs, and promote smaller operators in the app, TikTok has published a new, 60-page guide on how SMBs can make best use of its tools, including a range of explainers, tips, overviews and case studies to provide perspective and guidance for those looking to map out a more effective TikTok strategy.

And if you're considering TikTok in your digital marketing process, it's definitely worth a look. You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we'll take a look at some of the highlights.

As noted, the new guide looks to outline the benefits of TikTok for small business promotion, and includes a range of engagement stats and pointers aligned with this approach.

The guide also includes a range of TikTok-specific tips, designed to help brands implement a more effective approach to their TikTok marketing efforts.

The specific notes here are helpful, with TikTok providing clear, actionable advice on exactly what brands should do to maximize their on-platform performance, and what they've found works best in terms of branded content and posts.

TikTok also includes a range of case studies and examples to illustrate the key points, which also provide some valuable perspective to assist in your planning.

And definitely, more brands are looking for further guidance in their TikTok efforts. According to a recent survey, TikTok is the platform that most SMBs are looking to learn more about this year, as the platform continues to grow, and advance towards becoming the next billion-user platform.

If that sounds like you, then you should definitely check out this new guide - some interesting reading, and valuable notes, for your strategy.

You can download the full 'Official Guide to Marketing on TikTok' here.