TikTok Shares Insight into Emerging Shopping Trends in the App

Looking to get a better handle on the key TikTok trends of the moment?

This will help. Today, TikTok has published its second annual “What’s Next” trend report, which looks at key shopping trends in the app, and how they’re shaping user experiences.

The 26-page report provides in-depth insight into three broader trends. You can download the full report for yourself here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, TikTok explains how it’s come to its trend conclusions in the report, noting that it incorporates first immediate trend signals, then longer-term indicators.

Through this, TikTok believes that its methodology will uncover key trends of focus, which could help to improve your understanding.

TikTok has highlighted three major trend shifts in the report, providing an in-depth overview of each.

TikTok’s gone with the term “bending” as the key theme of the report, highlighting how people are shifting their perception on certain shopping fronts.

It’s more of a thematic framing than anything else, with the key impetus being on how consumer behaviors are changing, and what they expect from brands.

The report provides notes and explainers on each element.

As you can see in this overview, the detailed explainers provide more insight into how each element is being activated in the app, including hashtags, and notes on how they relate to shopping activity.

There’s some good insight here. I’m not sure I totally agree with the framing, but the trend notes are valuable, and could give you some valuable pointers on how to maximize your TikTok marketing approach.

Essentially, the report points to how people are engaging with certain trends in the app, and how that relates to shopping activity, which could help in your content strategy.

Worth a look. You can download TikTok’s “What’s Next Shopping” report here.