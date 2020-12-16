TikTok Shares Insights on the Most Used Songs on the Platform in 2020

Music is a key part of the TikTok experience, and this week, TikTok has shared a new set of insights into the top tracks and artists on the platform in 2020, which could help to provide you with a better understanding of key platform trends and interests.

And definitely, music is a central element - TikTok says that over 176 different songs have now surpassed 1 billion video views as TikTok sounds, while in the past year alone, over 70 artists that have broken on TikTok have received major label deals.

So what's trending on the platform? First off, TikTok has shared a listing of the tracks which reached a billion views the fastest:

"Toosie Slide " - Drake "WAP" (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B "Therefore I Am" - Billie Eilish "Lets Link" - WhoHeem "Say I Yi Yi" - Ying Yang Twins "Where Is The Love?" - The Black Eyed Peas "Whole Lotta Choppas" - Sada Baby "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" - Popp Hunna "Mood Swings" - Pop Smoke "THICK" - DJ Chose & Beatking

As explained by TikTok:

"The below list of the ten fastest songs to reach 1 billion video views reflects the community's enthusiasm for new songs by stars like Drake and Billie Eilish, but some of the year's most viral hits came from unexpected sources. The list includes rap hits from regional stars like Detroit's Sada Baby and Houston's BeatKing, and songs by artists like Popp Hunna and WhoHeem who were virtually unknown before their viral moment."

Indeed, like Vine before it, a TikTok trend can spark increased sales, and boost attention for artists.

For example, back in October, Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' re-entered the Billboard Top 100 after 40+ years following this viral video by Doggface.

That underlines the influential capacity of TikTok, and it can be worth noting the latest in-app trends in order to get a better feel for what people are listening to, and how they're responding.

In terms of genres, Hip-Hop/Rap clearly dominates on TikTok:

That's also worth noting, as it could help inform your approach to the platform, if you were planning to take that leap in 2021.

TikTok also notes that it's helped amplify various up and coming performers via clips, while it's also boosted awareness of older, classic albums and artists among a new generation of consumers (like Fleetwood Mac).

Definitely, music is key on the platform, and again, if you are looking to make TikTok part of your digital marketing approach, it's worth noting these key trends.

You can read the full TikTok Music Report for 2020 here.