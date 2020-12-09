SURVEY: The State of Social Spending 2020
close
x
site logo

TikTok Shares its Top Brand Campaigns of 2020 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Dec. 9, 2020

TikTok has shared a listing of the top brand campaigns on the app in 2020, including hashtag challenges, creative approaches, branded effects, and more.

The listing includes campaigns from ten different categories, with TikTok providing examples for each.

@jalaiahharmon

Who’s ready to 'Doo’ the #ScoobDance with me? Go ahead and learn it just in time to watch @scoobmovie at home on May 15! #SCOOB #WBSponsored

♬ Slide to the Left (feat. Lil SCOOB) - Mystery Gang

As explained by TikTok:

"These campaigns encouraged us to tap into our responsible side through mask-wearing and handwashing, celebrated the creative expression, diversity and individuality of the community, and empowered small businesses to grow their communities and find new consumers through TikTok."

The examples could provide you with inspiration for your own TikTok marketing approach - and with the app on track to reach a billion users in 2021, it's definitely worth considering. 

You can check out the full overview and examples here, or take a look at the listing below of the top campaigns.

TikTok brand campaigns 2020

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Facebook on December 01, 2020

    25 Predictions for Social Media Marketing in 2021

    After a tumultuous 2020, what's on the social media marketing horizon for the next 12 months? Here are our predictions for the year ahead. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Facebook on December 01, 2020

    25 Predictions for Social Media Marketing in 2021

    After a tumultuous 2020, what's on the social media marketing horizon for the next 12 months? Here are our predictions for the year ahead. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Google Shares Insights into the Top Search Queries of 2020
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 09, 2020
  • TikTok Shares its Top Brand Campaigns of 2020 [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 09, 2020
  • TikTok was the Most Downloaded App in 2020, According to New Data from App Annie
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 09, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.