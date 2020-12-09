TikTok Shares its Top Brand Campaigns of 2020 [Infographic]

TikTok has shared a listing of the top brand campaigns on the app in 2020, including hashtag challenges, creative approaches, branded effects, and more.

The listing includes campaigns from ten different categories, with TikTok providing examples for each.

As explained by TikTok:

"These campaigns encouraged us to tap into our responsible side through mask-wearing and handwashing, celebrated the creative expression, diversity and individuality of the community, and empowered small businesses to grow their communities and find new consumers through TikTok."

The examples could provide you with inspiration for your own TikTok marketing approach - and with the app on track to reach a billion users in 2021, it's definitely worth considering.

You can check out the full overview and examples here, or take a look at the listing below of the top campaigns.