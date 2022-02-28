TikTok Shares New Insights into the Value of TikTok Ads in Reaching Users Around 'Tentpole Events' [Infographic]

TikTok has shared some new insights into the power of marketing around major events in the app, with in-app engagement increasing around the latest functions, providing new opportunities for marketers.

Tentpole events, like the Super Bowl, provide major opportunity for branded content tie-ins, and those that can get it right can drive significant branding and engagement benefits, as we’ve seen repeatedly with Super Bowl ad campaigns.

And now, with its growing audience, TikTok is also helping to drive response, with the latest stats showing major engagement boosts around big events, and associated ad recall increases when TikTok campaigns are tied into TV promotions.

There are some interesting considerations here – take a look at the insights below, or check out the full overview on the TikTok Marketing blog.