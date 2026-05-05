TikTok launches international ad platform campaign

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok launched a new international marketing push for its ad platform this week, which aims to highlight the growth of its in-app shopping options, as well as its role as a discovery platform for a growing number of users.

TikTok’s new slogan is “Watch it. Love it. Want it.” The company said this tagline reflects its evolving use case as it expands beyond entertainment.

As explained by TikTok: “People come to TikTok to discover what's new, engage with what they love, and take part in what matters to them. Businesses everywhere, from independent creators to global companies, are tapping into that journey to drive real results.”

The campaign aims to showcase how TikTok is “bringing discovery, consideration and action together in one place,” per the company. “As consumer habits shift towards more deliberate, considered purchase behaviours, the research suggests the so-called 'mid-funnel', or consideration phase, has become a critical pressure point for brands looking to drive growth,” TikTok said, adding that in the past, “advertisers often had to piece together different platforms to build awareness and then drive sales. On TikTok, those moments are connected.”

And the results, TikTok said, speak for themselves:

Research from Ipsos showed that TikTok is ranked as the most influential platform during consideration.

Ipsos also found that 93% of daily TikTok users said they use TikTok as a research platform prior to purchase.

One in seven shoppers in Germany have used TikTok to buy something at least once.

In addition, 31% of online shoppers in the U.K. now buy on TikTok.

TikTok also said that there are now more than 100,000 EU TikTok Shop merchants, adding to its connective capacity as a discovery and purchase tool.

TikTok also said that fashion is the top-performing category in the app, followed by beauty, home appliances and tech.

“In the UK, TikTok Shop recently revealed 60% year on year growth for the beauty category in 2025, becoming the fourth largest beauty retailer in the country,” the company said.

Given the growth of TikTok’s shopping push, it makes sense for the platform to realign its marketing around these expanding behaviors. This will also help TikTok boost its in-stream shopping drive, and ideally generate more revenue for the app.

TikTok has been working to integrate direct shopping into the app, following the same playbook it used to grow China-based Douyin, the initial version of the platform.

According to KrAsia, Douyin generated more than $500 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2025. Marketing Maze reported that TikTok brought in $26.2 billion in the first half 2025 GMV for 2025. It’s clear that the company’s leadership views this as a significant growth opportunity, which is why it continues to expand its in-stream shopping push to audiences around the world.

The new campaign aims to build on this and get more brands considering their own TikTok Shop push.