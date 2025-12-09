TikTok Shares the Most Popular Music in the App in 2025

TikTok has published its listing of the most used songs, and most popular artists, based on TikTok engagement in 2025, with all those earworm, meme soundtrack tunes making an appearance in the top lists.

Yes, they’re all here, Taylor Swift, Doechii, KATSEYE, and more.

Though the number one track on TikTok in 2025 was a bit of surprise:

“Pretty Little Baby” by Connie Francis was originally released in 1962, but it’s had a rejuvenation on TikTok, where it’s become the soundtrack to many, many video clips.

Indeed, TikTok says that “Pretty Little Baby” was used over 28.4 million times in the app this year alone, “as the perfect soundtrack for wholesome videos featuring family, pets, relationships and flowers, leading to over 68.6B views.”

TikTok continues to raise awareness of past music greats, with Fleetwood Mac also getting a huge boost in royalties when their 1977 song “Dreams” was featured in a viral hit in the app back in 2020 (well, record label BMG, which owns the track, got the relative boost in payments, but either way).

TikTok has also been able to make various artists gain huge traction through trends, which has seen it become a key consideration for all record labels.

Indeed, you can see its influence on broader music culture reflected in its top artists list:

Given the role that the platform now plays in music discovery, and pop culture more broadly, TikTok’s top tracks and artists listings are worth noting, highlighting the cultural impact of the app.

At least for now.

TikTok is still technically banned in the U.S., and is only available to Americans right now because U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed regulatory bodies not to enforce the ban, in order to give his team more time to organize a sell-off deal.

Thus far, Trump has used executive orders to extend TikTok’s sell off timeline four times, with the current exclusion period set to lapse on December 16th.

Which could mean that its impact on music trends, at least as they originate from the U.S., could be a lot different next year, though the expectation remains that the White House will work out some deal to keep TikTok in operation moving forward.

But progress has been slower than expected, and we’ve heard almost nothing on a TikTok sell off deal since September, when the White House declared that a deal was all but done.

It’ll be interesting to see if TikTok’s top artists change significantly if it does end up getting banned in the U.S., though right now, that remains a less likely outcome.

You can check out TikTok’s full list of its top tracks of 2025 here.