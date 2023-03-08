 Skip to main content
Tips for Optimizing Your Content for SEO [Infographic]

Published March 8, 2023
Are you keeping SEO in mind when you go about creating content?

With all the various changes in search, including generative AI, which is revamping elements of content creation, SEO may seem like a lesser consideration, but it remains a critical element in maximizing discoverabilty, and getting your brand in front of your target audience.

It doesn’t have to be the central focus – creating good, helpful, relevant content should be the main aim of your posts. But it is something to factor in, as another aspect of your development system.

This will help. The team from SEMRush have put together a one-sheeter on how to optimize your content for SEO, highlighting all the key considerations to keep in mind as you go about writing your blog posts.

Worth keeping handy – check out the full overview below.

SEO writing infographic
