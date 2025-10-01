Top Social Media Conferences To Watch Out for in 2026

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Social media professionals continue to face an evolving landscape. Between the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), social media bans and platform fragmentation, it can be hard to stay current. Conferences provide industry professionals with the opportunity to grow their skills while staying up-to-date on social media trends.

From more creator-oriented events to those focused purely on industry, the 2026 conference landscape is shaping up to have something for every type of industry professional. Upcoming conferences are scheduled to cover major topics of interest such as growing a following, social-first strategies and more.

Below, Social Media Today has compiled some of the top conferences to look forward to in 2026. We will continue to update this list as additional details and events are announced. In the meantime, there is still time to check out the remaining top conferences in 2025.

Top social media conferences for 2026

March 12-18

Austin, Texas

SXSW is an annual event showcasing the intersection of technology and culture, with programming focused on the creative industry, including media, innovation, film, TV and music. Attendees can expect to find professional development opportunities, screenings and more.

April 14-16

Metropolitan Pavilion, New York City, New York

Social Media Week, an event organized by trade publication Adweek, will center around social-first strategy as a growth driver. Attendees can expect to hear industry leaders discuss the top issues facing social marketing today, including platform fragmentation and the proliferation of AI-generated content.

April 28-30

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California

The 2026 convention marks the 13th year of Social Media Marketing World. AI and its impact on social media strategy will take center stage at the Anaheim event. Other topics will include marketing strategies, organic vs. paid marketing and more.

July 8-10

JW Marriott Los Angeles, California

This industry gathering puts heavy emphasis on networking while helping attendees keep up-to-date with the latest trends across the marketing industry. Industry leaders will present on subjects such as retail media networks, CTV, influencer marketing, AI and more.

Oct. 5-7

Denver, Colorado

Content Marketing World is an annual event catered toward content marketing professionals. Previous topics covered have included AI, brand strategies and analytics.

TBD

New York City, New York

This yearly event brings together professionals from across the marketing industry. Activities include panel discussions, seminars, networking events and exhibits from companies.

TBD

TBD

VidSummit is specifically designed for influencers to learn how to build a brand, monetize their content and grow their audiences. Guests this year included Kim Larson, the managing director and head of YouTube’s creator and gaming team, along with creators Safiya Nygaard and her husband Tyler Williams, HopeScope and Tyler Allen.

TBD

Anaheim, California

Bringing together fans, creators and brands, VidCon remains a top event for those interested in digital content. To cater to various audiences, the conference has three tracks: community, creator and industry.

Informa, which owns a controlling stake in Informa TechTarget, the publisher behind Social Media Today, is the organizer of VidCon. Informa has no influence over Social Media Today’s coverage.

TBD

TBD

This event is entirely dedicated to Twitch streamers, creators and fans. Things to do include panel discussions, networking events and meetups.