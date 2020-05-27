Twitter Adds Option to Include Custom Banners on Lists

After adding a new card format when sharing Twitter lists via tweet last December, Twitter has now taken that a step further by providing an option to customize your Twitter list header image.

New Lists feature! Starting today you can give Lists a personal touch by adding a custom image ???????? https://t.co/bTQ8Da7iYP pic.twitter.com/LUBcVE4FXw — Wally (@wgnyc) May 27, 2020

As you can see in this example, now, when you create or edit a Twitter list, you'll have the option to add a photo or image in the top frame, adding an extra level of personalization to the process.

As noted, Twitter updated the card format for list sharing last year, which included colorful visual headers in the link preview.

Those headers were randomly generated, and this new option will provide more capacity to make each list your own, which could also lead to more sharing of the same.

Twitter has been working to make lists and topics more of a focus, essentially expanding the scope of the platform beyond following individual user profiles. In September last year, Twitter added the option for users to pin their lists as swipeable, alternate news feeds, defined by topic. Twitter expanded that option to Android users in March.

Twitter also launched the option to follow specific topics last November.

Custom headers for lists is a minor part of the larger focus, but it adds another element, which as noted, could see more people sharing their dedicated topic lists, expanding the scope of how Twitter's used.

You can now add a custom image when you create or edit a List on iOS and web, with Android to follow.