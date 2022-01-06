Twitter Adds Spaces Replay Stats for Recorded Broadcasts

Twitter’s added some additional context to its Spaces insights, with new data on total replays for recorded Spaces now viewable by hosts.

As you can see here, in the details for recorded Spaces chats, hosts will now be able to see how many listeners tuned into the stream live, and how many replays the session has garnered.

That will add more context to your Spaces analytics, and help you better plan your strategy, by giving you more info on how your audience is tuning in after the fact.

Maybe that prompts you to change your broadcast time to better align with more of your audience, or maybe it just gives you more data to go on as to your average cumulative audience. However you use it, more specific insight into how people are tuning in can only help in your broader approach to Spaces and audio connection.

That is, of course, if you’re using audio tools to connect. After its meteoric rise early last year, the audio social trend has died down of late, though Twitter is still in the development process for Spaces, and isn’t yet finished finalizing discovery and amplification of audio sessions.

If Twitter can improve the recommendations on its dedicated Spaces tab, and better align in-progress broadcasts with user interests, there still could be significant value in the option, and Twitter is working to make Spaces a more functional, valuable element in the broader tweet experience.

And there are some great broadcasts, and broadcasters in the app. They’re just a little harder to find amid the clutter and junk. But Twitter has a framework in place for broader Spaces adoption, and it could still improve its systems to make it a more essential tool.

At the same time, it’s worth also tuning in yourself and checking out what’s happening when you have a chance. Scrolling through the list of in-progress Spaces can be annoying, but if you can find the right ones, with good guests and solid returning audiences, there is a lot of potential value still there, even if it’s no longer the cool new functionality.