Twitter Launches Full Support for 4K Images in Tweets

Published April 21, 2021
Get ready for a significant improvement in the quality of the images that you see in your tweet timelines.

Well, some of them, anyway - after first launching a small test of the option last month, Twitter has announced that all users now have the capacity to upload and view 4K images within their tweets.

Here's an example of a 4K image in a tweet:

Note: You have to enable 4K images, either within the Twitter app or in the image settings on your device, to see it in full effect.

You can zoom in on the detail, the flowers alongside the concrete, the person sitting on the balcony in that building. 

As per Twitter:

"Time to Tweet those high res pics - the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings."

Twitter 4k settings

The addition could have significant implications for photographers and artists in particular, with the capacity to now upload higher quality representations of their work.

And the same may also apply to brands, with more ways to communicate a more professional image of your work and products through your tweeted visuals.

As noted, Twitter first announced that it was testing support for 4K images last month, as part of a larger experiment relating to how images are displayed in tweet timelines (on iOS). That test also sees full images shown within tweets, as opposed to cropped versions, which could further enhance your tweet presentation options.

Twitter image display example

It may also skew the way your tweet timeline is presented, but it looks like an improvement, if Twitter does choose to move to a full roll-out of the option. 

So, now you have more visual presentation considerations on Twitter, which, along with new background visuals for Fleets, could add a lot to your strategic approach. 

