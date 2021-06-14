Twitter Launches New Insights Series Analyzing the Latest Trends in Media and Entertainment

Twitter's looking to provide more insight into the evolving discussion around media trends in the app, via a new content series that will highlight key pointers and notes to assist with marketing strategies.

As explained by Twitter's Head of Media & Entertainment Ged Tarpey:

"The goal is to unpack the latest Media and Entertainment news, trends, and insights on Twitter as they happen. I'll be sharing my perspective and why it's important for entertainment marketers."

The first overview in the series looks at the re-opening of movie theaters, and how Twitter users are responding to having big-screen entertainment come back.

As explained by Tarpey:

"On Twitter, we see that excitement unfold in real-time. Conversations around movies have grown +105% YoY. That’s because Twitter is a place for discovery, discussion, and dissection. When new trailers are released on Twitter, fans from all over the globe share their thoughts and reactions."

Twitter has always been the key platform for discussing real-time trends and reactions, with the fast-moving nature of the tweet feed lending itself to that initial buzz and chatter.

Tarpey also notes that more people are watching trailers on Twitter than ever before, with a 35% increase in daily average organic trailer views, while the discussion around films and fandoms has also expanded into TV, with 72% of surveyed users indicating that Twitter "makes them feel like they are part of an online community" while watching a TV show or movie.

Tarpey also highlights the benefits of Twitter's new audio Spaces to enhance that connection:

"From F9 to A Quiet Place 2, highly anticipated films are assembling the cast and crew to answer questions and get fans excited for the premiere. The magic of Twitter Spaces is that it helps bring a community even closer around your content, and it creates a stage for in-depth and intimate conversations in front of film fans on Twitter."

Indeed, from Spaces to Twitter's evolving content creator tools, including newsletters and subscriptions, it may well be becoming a more encompassing home for fandoms, with more ways than ever to build communities within the app.

Which, of course, also presents even more targeted ad and promotional opportunities - and with a huge slate of films set for release in the coming year, after many were held back due to COVID-19, this discussion is only set to rise, offering more tie-in opportunities.

It's worth noting how Twitter users respond to such, and data insights like this can play a guiding role in establishing a tweet strategy, and linking into such shifts.

Tarpey says that future editions of his new series will provide similar data insights and notes on evolving trends, and how brands can utilize Twitter to maximize their performance around such.

You can read Tarpey's full 'From The Director's Chair' overview here.