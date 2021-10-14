Twitter Launches Ticketed Spaces on Android, Now Available to all US Users on iOS

After first providing the option to selected iOS users back in August, Twitter is now making ticketed Spaces available to all iOS users in the US, while the option is also now being rolled out to Android broadcasters as well, providing another monetization option in the app.

As you can see in these screenshots, Ticketed Spaces enables Spaces hosts to set a ticket price for their broadcasts, with 97% of the revenue generated then going back to the creator. That take drops to 80% once an individual creator reaches $50k in total earnings (cumulatively across Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows), but still, that’s a lot of potential to earn real money from your audio broadcasts in the app, with more users now able to access the option.

In order to qualify for Ticketed Spaces, hosts need to be aged over 18, and have hosted three Spaces in the previous 30 days prior to applying. Hosts also need to have at least 1,000 Twitter followers to make the cut.

The expansion builds on Twitter’s audio social push, which includes the addition of a new Spaces tab, which is also being rolled out to more users, while Twitter’s also looking to improve Spaces discovery with new topic tags helping to highlight relevant broadcasts, in real-time, to potentially interested users.

The expansion of the program could help Twitter retain some of its best audio talent, by providing additional incentive for them to broadcast in the app. Spaces can also provide greater reach and exposure potential than Clubhouse, which could also lead to even more revenue as a result, another key lure for prospective broadcasters in the app.

It’s still too early to say whether Spaces will become an essential element in the Twitter experience. Much of the early hype around the functionality has now died down, and while it does serve a purpose, and can provide significant value in some respects, it’s not clear whether users will care about audio social long-term, especially once COVID restrictions are lifted, and people are able to go back to regular social meet-ups, lessening the need for online connection.

But again, there are some valuable use-cases, and Twitter’s also investing in Spaces creators as it looks to boost take-up of the option and squeeze all the value it can out of live audio rooms.

We’ll see if it remains a thing – but either way, providing more opportunity for monetization can only help to boost broadcaster take-up.