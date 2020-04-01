Twitter Outlines Key Dates of Note in April to Assist With Strategic Planning

What a difference a month can make.

Each month, Twitter publishes a listing of key dates and events of note for month ahead, which includes all the major sporting events and industry conferences, along with holidays and seasonal celebrations, in order to help digital marketers map out their strategies and event tie-in campaigns.

But this month, it's looking pretty slim.

Gone are the NBA Playoffs, the Master's tournament, along with the Coachella Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival (now going digital at a later date) and the Whitehouse Correspondent's Dinner. But that said, there is still a range of events being held in April that are worthy of note, and are still relevant for brand tie-ins for those looking for relevant opportunities.

Easter, Earth Day, National Pet Day, all are still going ahead in some capacity - and we may actually need to celebrate them now more than ever. These events will offer opportunities to take a moment away from the news headlines, and be present with our families. And with many people doing it tough, they could also present new opportunities to connect and support one another amid these uncertain times.

In addition to the April events calendar, Twitter has also included some tips to help people working from home - which, right now, is the majority of workers.

Over-communicate - Don't assume everyone has all of the information needed to do their jobs. Document everything and keep meeting notes to share.

Ask for feedback regularly - Without normal face-to-face time in the office, it can be difficult to know if you're on the right track. Ask for regular feedback from your peers and manager.

Maintain a routine - Working from home makes it easy to fall out of sync with your normal schedule. Create a daily routine to help you stay focused.

This is a historically difficult time for the world, with much of the pain of the COVID-19 shutdowns still to come. The important thing to note is that we're all in this together, and where possible, we should be looking to support one another in times of hardship, for the greater good of society as we know it.

Maybe, these brief moments of celebration this month will offer some relief - and maybe, hopefully, we'll be able to more clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel as we head into May.